Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

The White House is unveiling the first image from NASA’s new space telescope and it’s the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured. President Joe Biden will take part in the release on Monday. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is going to show the farthest humanity has ever seen, closer to the dawn of the universe. NASA’s big space telescope launched last December, and after months of shakeout, its first five images are about to be revealed. Images that will come out Tuesday include a planet from outside our solar system.