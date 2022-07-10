Ukraine Muslims pray for victory, end of occupation

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — On Eid al-Adha, an important religious holiday in Islam, Ukrainian Mufti turned fighter Said Ismahilov asked fellow Ukrainian muslims to pray for victory and for those still living in areas under Russian occupation. Muslims make up almost 1 percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian. In Kostiantynivka, in the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas, dozens of Ukrainian muslims gathered to mark the religious holiday. Ismahilov works now as a military driver for paramedics evacuating the wounded from front lines or besieged towns. He sees his new job as “a continuation of my spiritual duty before God.”