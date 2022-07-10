Portugal battles wildfires amid drought, heat; 29 injured

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft are battling wildfires in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people. Authorities say 12 firefighters and 17 civilians required medical assistance to treat minor injuries caused by the blazes. Portugal’s Civil Protection Agency says the firefighters were combating active fires on Sunday. Portugal’s prime minister and president both canceled trips abroad to stay at home with the drought-stricken nation under alert for fires and more hot weather. Portugal has already adopted restrictions barring the public access to forests deemed to be at special risk, banning the use of farm machinery and outlawing fireworks.