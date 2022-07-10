Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A major gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe has shut down for annual maintenance amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work. The operator’s data showed the gas flow dropping as planned on Monday morning. German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions; Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%.