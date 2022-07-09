Jabeur 1 win shy of 1st pro Slam for Arab or African woman

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur is nicknamed the “Minister of Happiness” for her exuberance on and off the tennis court. She could not quite add “Grand Slam champion” to her list of titles. Jabeur played brilliantly for a set in the Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina but that was not enough. Rybakina wound up winning the championship by a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court on Saturday. The second-ranked Jabeur had won her past 12 matches in a row and 22 of 24. She was trying to become the first African or Arab woman to win a major singles title in the professional era.