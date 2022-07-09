Homa’s love of the links takes him to 2 courses in one day

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Max Homa loves links golf so much he decided to play two courses in one day. That’s not unusual except that the first 18 holes was in the Scottish Open in a strong wind. The four-time PGA Tour winner than drove up the coast to North Berwick to play for fun. Homa had seen the 190-year-old club on a video years ago. When he realized the Scottish Open was held nearby, he made it a point to get over to North Berwick. Even if that meant playing 36 holes in one day during a tournament. He says it was worth it.