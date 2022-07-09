German police probe incident at Scholz party event

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating after several women reported feeling unwell following an event hosted by the parliamentary group of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party. Berlin police said the investigation was triggered by a 21-year-old woman, who felt dizzy and unwell several hours into Wednesday’s summer party and then was unable to remember the evening the following day. She went to a hospital for checks, and police ordered a blood test for an analysis of possible toxic substances. Four more similar cases emerged. German media reported the women apparently were victims of so-called “knockout drops,” which can be mixed into drinks or food. Police said they were awaiting test results and the Social Democrats said they were fully cooperating with the investigation.