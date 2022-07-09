Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper are looking for some bragging rights. Some of the league’s biggest stars get to try for a 4-point shot. But Brittney Griner’s continued detention in Russia is front and center as the WNBA holds one of its marquee events in Chicago for the first time. Bird and the rest of the All-Stars wore T-shirts with Griner’s name and No. 42 for practice. The league also plans to continue its push for Griner’s release during Sunday’s game.