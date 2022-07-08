Thousands march in Bosnia in memory of Srebrenica massacre

NEZUK, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people joined a peace march through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. It was Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march on Friday traced a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica when it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s 1992-95 interethnic war. The Bosniak ethnic group is made up primarily of Muslims. The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of the war which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalistic passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against Croats and Bosniaks.