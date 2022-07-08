Spain beats Finland 4-1 at Women’s European Championship

LONDON (AP) — Spain recovered from conceding after 49 seconds to beat Finland 4-1 at the start of its bid for a first Women’s European Championship title. After the defensive lapse that allowed Linda Sällström to score the opener, Spain turned to captain Irene Paredes for an equalizer headered off Mariona Caldentey’s corner in the 26th minute. Another header put Spain in front in the 41st after Aitana Bonmatí connected with a cross from Mapi León. Mapi León also set up Lucía García to nod in the third in the 75th. Caldentey netted a penalty in stoppage time of the Group B opener.