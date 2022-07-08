Philippine leader tests positive for coronavirus, isolates

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say the country’s new president has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking an antigen test. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will have to go into isolation for about a week. His press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Friday that the 54-year-old Marcos Jr. has a slight fever but “is otherwise OK.” People who came into contact with the president, including his son, have tested negative for the virus. Marcos Jr. had met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila on Wednesday, but it wasn’t clear exactly when Marcos Jr. had become infected.