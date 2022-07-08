No gorings but 6 injured in 2nd Pamplona bull run in Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities say there were no gorings in the second San Fermín Festival bull run in the Spanish city of Pamplona. But the Red Cross said six people were taken to hospital with injuries. The run on Friday lasted three minutes and 10 seconds, and produced some hairy moments. Runners slipped or tripped and fell as the bulls charged down the narrow streets of the event route. The course became unpredictable for as bulls at times broke into separate groups, and one bull trailed behind the rest. The most dangerous injuries are when a bull’s horn skewers a runner. Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 2-year hiatus.