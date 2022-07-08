New arrest linked to murder of Amazon expert and journalist

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have arrested a fourth man possibly involved in the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon’s Javari Valley. Authorities said Friday they are investigating whether the man is involved in illegal fishing in the protected waters of the Javari Valley Indigenous Reserve. He was arrested on Thursday for presenting fake documents, and his identity remains unknown. Police already arrested three people who have confessed to the murder of Phillips and Pereira, but say the investigation continues to “see if more people are involved”.