Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

Hundreds of protesters have demanded justice for a Black man who was seriously injured in the back of a police van in Connecticut. Friday evening’s march through the streets of New Haven to the police department was led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the NAACP. It came hours after the family of Randy Cox asked federal authorities to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The police van driver was transporting the 36-year-old to a detention center June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when he braked suddenly and Cox’s head struck the wall. His family says he is partially paralyzed.