Dunkin’ diamond: Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire department divers in Massachusetts managed to retrieve a Chicago woman’s large diamond ring that fell into the Charles River. The Cambridge Fire Department says the incident happened Sunday when the woman placed the ring in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping while she applied sunscreen. When he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring tumbled into the river. The distraught couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling nearby, and a diver located the ring within five minutes. In a Facebook post, the fire department says the ring’s owner was “very relieved and excited.”