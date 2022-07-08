Nicaragua finally shows off a dissident a year after arrest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The wife of Nicaraguan political activist Félix Maradiaga told journalists her husband had lost more than 65 pounds during his year in prison and she feared for his health. A day later, the government of President Daniel Ortega hauled the former potential presidential challenger before cameras for a previously unscheduled and unusual hearing to ratify the 13-year prison sentence he had already received earlier this year. The fact that a pro-government news outlet was invited, but not Maradiaga’s family — or attorneys — showed a government intent on challenging international condemnation of its sweeping crackdown on dissidents. Images from the weekend appearance showed that Maradiaga was thin, but appeared to walk and speak without difficulty.