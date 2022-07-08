Skip to Content
Competitive Matt Kenseth still chasing wins, makes SRX debut

By JENNA FRYER
AP Sports Writer

Matt Kenseth will make his debut this Saturday night in Superstar Racing Experience. The two-time Daytona 500 winner is entered in the final three races of the all-star summer series. He also plans to race next Tuesday night at Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin. He recently turned 50 and has a pair of grandchildren, but he’s training for the London Marathon and constantly trying to feed his competitive spirit.

The Associated Press

