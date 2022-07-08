Celebrity designer accused of smuggling crocodile handbags

By MANUEL RUEDA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fashion designer whose accessories have been used by celebrities and featured in museums has been arrested in Colombia and faces extradition to the United States on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags. Colombian prosecutors on Friday announced the arrest of Nancy Gonzalez, who could face up to 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. While the sale of some crocodile skins is legal, it requires a certificate, which can be costly and hard to obtain. Investigators say that Gonzalez smuggled hundreds of handbags by paying passengers to carry them in their personal luggage on flights to the United States