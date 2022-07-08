3 Tunisian tennis umpires banned for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — Three lower-level tennis chair umpires from Tunisia have been banned for match-fixing after being found guilty of deliberately inputting the wrong scores during matches. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Majd Affi has been banned for 20 years after being found guilty of 12 charges relating to events between 2017 and 2020. Mohamed Ghassen Snene and Abderahim Gharsallah have both been handed seven-year bans after being found guilty of four charges relating to an event in Tunisia in 2020. The ITIA says the charges “related to the umpires manipulating scores inputted into their electronic scoring devices.”