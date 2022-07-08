2 Iowa officers sue 2020 protesters, accuse them of assault

By MARGERY A. BECK

Associated Press

Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested during the July 1, 2020, protest. Five pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer and/or interference with official acts. Among them is Indira Sheumaker, who was later elected to the Des Moines City Council. The lawsuit, first reported by Axios Des Moines, was filed by Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George as individuals and not as representatives of the Des Moines Police Department. Experts say it will likely be met with skepticism by the court.