Zhou feared F1 car would catch fire with him trapped inside

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu is back with other Formula One drivers after his terrifying crash a week ago in Britain. His car skidded and then went airborne, becoming wedged between a fence and a tire barrier. He was stuck upside down and felt something leaking. It raised concerns he might become stuck in a car on fire. He switched his engine off and escaped with only minor bruises. He also credited the helmet-protection halo device that was once divisive in F1. The series races this weekend in Austria.