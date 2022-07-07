Assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Friday’s assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world’s safest countries has stunned leaders and drawn condemnation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed the “despicable” attack. U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened.” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East condemned the attack, expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.