UN sets new meeting amid impasse on aid to Syria’s northwest

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has called a meeting for Friday after having to put off a vote on extending humanitarian aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey when no compromise could be reach on how long it would run. Russia is insisting the extension be for only six months, while many other council members, the U.N. secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental groups are pushing for another year-long mandate. Russia is one of the council’s five members with veto power. Though another council session has been called, it is unclear if there will be further consultations or a vote. Closed discussions among the 15 council members continued into Thursday evening but failed to bridge differences.