Trial opens in deadly collapse of Italy’s Morandi Bridge

ANTONIO CALANNI and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Fifty-nine people are on trial in Italy for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge. The defendants in the trial that started Thursday are accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people. The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Prosecutors have alleged the defendants knew the bridge was at risk for collapse and that corners were cut on maintenance to save money. Defense lawyers say the bridge built in the 1960s collapsed due to an original construction defect. The trial is expected to take more than a year to reach verdicts.