Poland, Lithuania leaders meet troops at NATO bottleneck

SZYPLISZKI, Poland (AP) — The presidents of Poland and Lithuania are meeting NATO troops on both sides of their border to demonstrate the alliance’s defense readiness at a location regarded as a strategically important bottleneck. The 70-kilometer (43-mile) Suwalki Gap is wedged between Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus, a Russia ally. It also links Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia to other NATO members and has drawn special attention during Russia’s war in Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda planned to observe an exercise in Poland by a mobile command unit of the U.S.-led Multinational Division North East. The two are then traveling to Lithuania to meet a German-led logistical battalion.