Cop who killed Tamir Rice leaves new police job amid fallout

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has withdrawn from the police force of a tiny Pennsylvania town amid community backlash and media scrutiny over his hiring. Timothy Loehmann was sworn in this week as the lone police officer in Tioga, a community of about 600 people in rural north-central Pennsylvania. Borough council President Steve Hazlett says Loehmann left the position Thursday without having worked a single shift. Hazlett would not say whether council knew of Loehmann’s background when voting to hire him. Tamir’s death prompted nationwide protests over police killings of Black people.