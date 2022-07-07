Burkina Faso’s ex-leader Compaore returns for crisis meeting

By OUMAR ZOMBRE and SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s former President Blaise Compaore returned to the West African country Thursday, the first time since being ousted in a popular uprising eight years ago. Compaore, who’s been in exile in neighboring Ivory Coast since 2014, came back to be part of an unprecedented meeting on Friday of former heads of state to discuss Burkina Faso’s future. The ruling junta issued a statement saying that Compaore is to participate in a meeting of past presidents including Michel Kafando, Yacouba Isaac Zida, Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo and Roch Marc Christian Kabore. It’s unclear how long Compaore will stay in the country.