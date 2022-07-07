Black leader who fought Trump Tulsa campaign rally killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting then-President Donald Trump’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home. Police answering a call Wednesday about a reported death in a home in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby found Sherry Gamble Smith dead and husband Martin Everett Smith wounded. Martin Smith died later at a hospital. Police were still investigating what happened Thursday. Gamble Smith was president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce.