Biden trip promotes budding Arab-Israeli security ties

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once-unthinkable coordination between Israeli and Arab militaries is coming into greater focus as Joe Biden heads into his first Middle East trip as president. The budding Arab-Israeli security alliance is heightening debates over whether the U.S.-backed initiative between former enemies strengthens regional defenses against Iran or risks plunging the region into greater war. The Israeli-Arab security overtures have multiplied since the 2020 Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and four Arab League nations. Biden defends his meeting next week with Saudi rulers he had once shunned by saying he is going in part at Israel’s request.