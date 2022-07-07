Barcelona makes offer to Bayern for Lewandowski

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s president says the Spanish club has made an offer to Bayern Munich for star striker Robert Lewandowski. Joan Laporta says that “we are waiting for a response” from the Germany club. Lewandowski has said that he wants to leave after contract extension talks with Bayern broke down. The 33-year-old Poland striker has one more season on his contract with the Bundesliga giant. Debt-ridden Barcelona is seeking to rebuild its attack a year after Lionel Messi left and Lewandowski would be a huge boost. He has finished the German league as its top scorer seven times in his career.