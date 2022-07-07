Australia, New Zealand say Pacific must discuss China

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand’s prime ministers have agreed that security concerns regarding China’s expanding influence must be discussed at a meeting of western Pacific leaders. The neighboring countries are the wealthiest in the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum whose leaders will meet next week in Fiji. Australia and New Zealand fear the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands struck this year could lead to a Chinese naval base being established in the south Pacific. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern agreed at a joint press conference Friday in Sydney that the security implications of China’s encroachment in the region needs to be on the agenda.