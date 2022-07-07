Skip to Content
Published 11:54 pm

A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

KEYT

TOKYO (AP) — Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister. While credited with bringing a degree of stability following a period of economic malaise and constant turnover among leaders, he angered neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist U.S.-authored post-World War II constitution.

The Associated Press

