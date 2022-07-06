US job openings slip, though remain at healthy level

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised fewer jobs in May as the economy has shown signs of weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong. Employers advertised 11.3 million jobs at the end of May, the Labor Department said Wednesday, down from nearly 11.7 million in April. Job openings reached 11.9 million in March, the highest level on records dating back more than 20 years. At that level, there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person.