Seoul spy agency files charges against ex-chiefs over NKorea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has filed charges against two of its former directors over their handling of separate border incidents with North Korea in recent years which prompted criticism that Seoul’s previous liberal government improperly appeased the North to improve ties. The National Intelligence Service accused one former director of destroying intelligence reports related to North Korea’s fatal shooting of an unarmed South Korean citizen near the countries’ sea border in 2020. It says another former director forcibly closed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fisherman who were captured in South Korean waters and expressed a desire to defect.