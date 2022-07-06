Santa Barbara Humane offering walk-in cat & kitten adoptions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Humane is offering walk-in cat and kitten adoptions.

The humane society's locations in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will be open for walk-in cat adoptions every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are so excited to welcome the public to the shelter to adopt cats and kittens,” said Dori Villalon, Santa Barbara Humane's Chief Operating Officer. “All available animals are already spayed or neutered and vaccinated, so they are ready to go home with loving families who will help them flourish.”

Any cat or kitten adoptions outside of the walk-in hours will still be by appointment only. Appointments are also needed for puppy and dog adoptions.

