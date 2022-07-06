Report: Justice Department probing Texas’ border mission

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records show the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas’ multibillion-dollar border security mission. Operation Lone Star has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C. Emails obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show the state police agency acknowledged the federal probe in a May email. A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative to curb people crossing from Mexico has driven a surge in arrests, including for minor crimes that appear to have little to do with border security.