Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital

By DENISE LAVOIE

AP Legal Affairs Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond, Virginia, say they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns. Police announced the alleged plot in a news release Wednesday, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting. The announcement comes after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.