Knock-knock. Are any ivory-billed woodpeckers out there?

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says experts disagree strongly about whether ivory-billed woodpeckers are extinct, and it’s putting off a final decision on the question to review information. The bird with a 30-inch wingspan and a high, nasal call was among 23 animals the agency said last year it was planning to declare extinct. On Wednesday, it announced a six-month delay for a decision on the ivory-billed woodpecker. It also is reopening public comment for one month, and the agency is looking for new photos or videos that are so clear that independent observers all agree they show the birds.