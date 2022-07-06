Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration and Juul have agreed to put their court fight on hold while the government conducts more review of the company’s electronic cigarettes. The agreement Wednesday comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products. The regulator said the company’s application warranted additional review. Juul can continue selling its e-cigarettes in the meantime. The FDA first ordered Juul’s e-cigarettes off the market two weeks ago. It was part of a sweeping effort to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of delays.