Judge blocks West Virginia school voucher law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia’s capital has struck down a law that would have funneled state money into a program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools. The state’s attorney general said his office plans to appeal Wednesday’s ruling. Set to go into effect during the upcoming school year, the Hope Scholarship voucher program would have been one of the most far-reaching school choice programs in the country. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled that violates the state constitution. The program allows families to apply for state funding to support private school tuition, homeschooling fees and other expenses. more than 3,000 students had been approved to receive around $4,300 each.