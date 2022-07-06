Italy’s No. 2 most-wanted mobster is extradited from Brazil

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A convicted Italian mobster, one of Italy’s most sought-after fugitives, has been extradited from Brazil. Italian police said that Rocco Morabito, who was No. 2 on the list of Italy’s most wanted mobsters, arrived on Wednesday morning on a flight from Brazil. Morabito, convicted of drug trafficking as part of the ‘ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, must serve a 30-year prison sentence. He was arrested in May 2021 by Brazilian police in a joint operation with Italian and U.S. investigators. Italian police describe him as one of the world’s top drug brokers. The ‘ndrangheta, based in southern Italy, is a global player in the cocaine trade.