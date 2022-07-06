France’s train traffic disrupted amid strike for higher pay

PARIS (AP) — A strike by railway workers demanding higher pay amid cost of living increases is interrupting train services in France. National railway company SNCF said about one high-speed train in four was canceled on Wednesday. It says regional services such as suburban trains in the Paris region are experiencing disruptions. International lines, including Eurostar trains to London, were expected to run normally. Four labor unions called the one-day strike. A meeting between unions and SNCF’s management was scheduled for Wednesday. The strike takes place as many travelers are planning to use trains to go on summer vacations. SNCF advised people to cancel or postpone their trips and to work from home where possible.