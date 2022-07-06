EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some energy supplies, and is steering away from Kremlin-controlled deliveries, but von der Leyen said the bloc needed to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow “and even a complete cut-off of Russian gas supply.” She was speaking to the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France.