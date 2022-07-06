Ahead of G-20 ministers’ meeting, China slams US, NATO

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched a scathing attack on the U.S. and NATO, days before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments underscore the increasingly fractious relationship. At last week’s NATO summit in Spain, Blinken accused China of “seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.” In his comments Wednesday, Zhao said the “so-called rules-based international order is actually a family rule made by a handful of countries to serve the U.S. self-interest.” He said that Washington picks and chooses which international rules to observe, adding that NATO “must renounce its blind faith in military might.”