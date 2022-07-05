Mayor: Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by ‘massive shelling’

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow’s offensive came under sustained bombardment, The mayor of Sloviansk mayor reported “massive shelling” of the city, which had a prewar population of about 107,000. He urged residents to take cover in shelters instead of trying to evacuate. The barrage on Tuesday underscored fears that Russian forces were positioned to advance farther into Ukraine’s Donbas region. The mostly Russian-speaking industrial area is where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says the war will continue until all of President Vladimir Putin’s goals are achieved.