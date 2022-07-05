Sudan’s doctors: 11 wounded in crackdown on anti-coup sit-in

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says 11 people were wounded when security forces descended on their sit-in to try and disperse the anti-military protest in the capital of Khartoum. The group says that late on Monday, security forces used tear gas on protesters in the city’s neighborhoods of Burri and al-Jawda. The Sudan’s Doctors Committee tracks protest casualties. The violence on Monday came shortly after Sudan’s top ruler, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said in a televised speech that the military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis, and promised to dissolve the military-led sovereign council after a new transitional government is formed.