Pope prays for victims in US July 4 parade shooting

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has called for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he lamented the “senseless shooting” during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago. In a telegram of condolence to Chicago’s archbishop sent Tuesday, Francis said he was praying for the six people killed and for “healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved.” He called for for everyone to “reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages.” A shooter firing from a rooftop in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb sprayed the parade crowd with bullets, killing six people and injuring 30 on Monday. Police detained a suspect but have not cited a motive.