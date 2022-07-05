New Johnson scandal deepens with claims by ex-civil servant

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The latest scandal to hit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deepened. A former top civil servant publicly said Johnson’s office wasn’t telling the truth about how he handled allegations of misconduct against a senior member of his government. Johnson has been under pressure to explain what he knew about previous allegations of misconduct by lawmaker Chris Pincher since Thursday, when Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip amid complaints that he groped two men at a private club.