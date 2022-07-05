Marcos plays balancing act in meeting with China’s FM

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has met China’s top diplomat to take up long-simmering disputes in the South China Sea as he waded into foreign policy dilemmas that include the U.S.-China rivalry in the region. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met his Philippine counterpart for talks in Manila then met Marcos Jr. Wang but no detailed statement about the talks were immediately released. Wang was expected to extend Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation for the new president to visit Beijing. President Joe Biden has already invited him to Washington. Wang’s visit ushers Marcos Jr. early to touchy foreign diplomacy issues that often had prompted his predecessors to carry out delicate balancing acts.