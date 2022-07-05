Israel’s Lapid to meet Macron in Paris on his 1st trip as PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister has departed for a day-long visit to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. The flight on Tuesday was the first overseas trip by Yair Lapid since he took office last week following the dissolution of parliament. Lapid said one of the main objectives of the meeting with Macron was to convey Israel’s position concerning the Iranian nuclear deal currently being negotiated between world powers and Iran. France is one of the parties in those talks. Lapid said he would also discuss Israel’s interception of three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group over the Mediterranean.